Rain expected into the weekend in the Wyoming Valley

The Wyoming Valley could see some more rain into the weekend.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 49 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. today — otherwise, sunny skies are expected. The high will be near 76.

Clouds will increase overnight tonight, and the low will be around 48.

Mostly cloudy skies will start out the day on Friday, but will gradually clear as the day progresses. The high will be near 75.

Mostly clear skies will follow into Friday night, with a low around 54.

Partly sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, along with a slight chance of showers after noon. The high will be near 78.

Cloudy skies will follow into Saturday night, and showers will be likely along with a possible thunderstorm. The low will be around 64.

Showers are expected to round out the weekend on Sunday, but no precipitation amounts have been predicted. The high will be near 80.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Sunday night, along with a 50 percent chance of showers. The low will be around 62.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-7.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]