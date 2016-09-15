AAA: Gas prices remain unchanged overnight, are down slightly from last week

Average gas prices didn’t change overnight, but all are down slightly from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices.

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.34 today, unchanged overnight and down a penny in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.32 today, unchanged overnight and down a penny in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.18 today, unchanged overnight, down a penny in the last week.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader's gas price page for a comprehensive look at gas prices in the area!

By Travis Kellar [email protected]