John Aciukewicz will leave law practice to lead program advocating for children

KINGSTON — On the 20th anniversary of the death of his father, Attorney John Aciukewicz will begin his new career as the executive director of CASA — the Court Appointed Special Advocates program.

Aciukewicz, 57, of Trucksville, said his father was the single biggest influence in his life. On Oct. 3, Aciukewicz will lead an organization that positively influences the children it serves.

In 2015, Aciukewicz said 483 children in Luzerne County were removed from their homes as a result of abuse and/or neglect.

“The CASA concept is based upon the commitment that every child has the right to a safe, permanent home,” he said. “We have to decide where the best place would be for these children — to return home, to enter foster care or adoption. It’s a life-altering decision.”

Aciukewicz explained the CASA program recruits, screens, trains and supports citizen volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs).

“They are well-trained volunteers who are then appointed by a judge to investigate, evaluate, monitor and advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in court,” he said.

A CASA advocate is empowered through the court’s order to access all records needed to gain insight into the child’s situation. The volunteer is an officer of the court and speaks exclusively for the child.

Aciukewicz said by handling only one case at a time, the CASA volunteer has time to gather facts, evaluate and gain enough insight to make a conclusion about what is in the child’s best interest, providing the judge with an independent report and recommendation. He said currently CASA of Luzerne County has 30 active volunteers serving 41 children.

Having grown up in Mocanaqua, Aciukewicz said his father worked a second job as a bartender.

“Every Saturday, my dad would leave and go to his bar-tending job,” Aciukewicz said. “Years later, I found out why.”

Aciukewicz earned his bachelor’s degree at Gettysburg College and his juris doctorate at Dickinson School of Law. When he graduated and went to work, he learned his father had paid off his college loans.

“My dad told me, ‘Now you know why I worked all of those Saturday nights.’ He did it so I could begin my life without debt,” he said.

“This program offers an opportunity to help some of those kids,” he said, acknowledging that more than 4,500 hearings were conducted by Children & Youth in Luzerne County last year. “And it come at what probably is the most vulnerable time in their lives.”

The CASA program in Luzerne County was established in 2012 and the first class of volunteer advocates began working in 2013.

“We’re not here to replace Children & Youth,” Aciukewicz said.

He hopes to grow the CASA program and its corps of volunteers.

“Ideally, we would want to see one advocate for every child,” he said.

Aciukewicz will be paid $55,000 per year to run the program that operates on a$175,000 annual budget.

A practicing attorney in Luzerne County since 1984, Aciukewicz and his wife, Beth, are the parents of three children: Josh, 29; Zach, 26; and Aaron, 22.

The program will host its first themed fund-raising event — “CASAblanca” — from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $95. The event will feature casino tables, food and inspiring stories of CASA children and their advocates.

About CASA For more information about CASA of Luzerne County, go to www.luzernecasa.org; or call 570-855-2247. The office is located at 667 N. River St., Plains Township.