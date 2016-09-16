Showers, thunderstorms could dampen the Wyoming Valley this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms could dampen the Wyoming Valley this weekend.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 50 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Areas of fog are possible before 10 a.m. today — otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny. The high will be near 75.

Mostly clear skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 53.

Partly sunny skies are predicted Saturday, with a high near 77.

Cloudy skies are expected into Saturday night, along with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the beginning of the evening. Showers will be likely after 2 a.m., along with possible thunderstorms. Up to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall is possible, and the low will be around 65.

Cloudy skies will round out the weekend on Sunday, and showers will be likely along with possible thunderstorms. No rainfall amounts have been predicted, and the high will be near 78.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Sunday night, along with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 62.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-8.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]