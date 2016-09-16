U.S. Marshals announce arrests stemming from Operation Summer Heat

Other arrests

The U.S. Marshals announced several other arrests as a result of Operation Summer Heat. They include:

• James Reddick, a 61-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 5. Reddick was originally convicted of rape and required to register for life.

• George Noon, a 24-year-old man from Harrisburg arrested Aug. 11. Noon was originally convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and required to register for life. Noon was also wanted for violations of Dauphin County probation.

• Christian Jenkins, a 29-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 12. Jenkins was originally convicted of indecent assault and required to register for life.

• Larry Richardson, a 35-year-old man from York arrested Aug.12. Richardson was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for life.

• Steven Williams, a 44-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 12. Williams was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for life.

• Milton Snead, a 59-year-old man from Atlantic City, NJ arrested in Williamsport on Aug. 15. Snead was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for life. Snead was also wanted for violations of New Jersey state parole.

• Andrew Sirk, a 29-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 23. Sirk was originally convicted of indecent assault and required to register for 25 years.

• Shaun Farver, a 37-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 26. Farver was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for 15 years.

Throughout the operation, members of the Fugitive Task Force also arrested fugitives wanted for other sex offenses, including:

• Jack Wall, a 76-year-old man from Berwick. Wall was wanted for indecent assault on a Minor and arrested in Berwick Aug. 26.

• Jason Mersier, a 26-year-old man from Camden, NJ, wanted for aggravated sexual assault. Mersier was arrested in Williamsport Aug. 31.