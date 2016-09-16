U.S. Marshals announce arrests stemming from Operation Summer Heat

Other arrests
The U.S. Marshals announced several other arrests as a result of Operation Summer Heat. They include:
• James Reddick, a 61-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 5. Reddick was originally convicted of rape and required to register for life.
• George Noon, a 24-year-old man from Harrisburg arrested Aug. 11. Noon was originally convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and required to register for life. Noon was also wanted for violations of Dauphin County probation.
• Christian Jenkins, a 29-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 12. Jenkins was originally convicted of indecent assault and required to register for life.
• Larry Richardson, a 35-year-old man from York arrested Aug.12. Richardson was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for life.
• Steven Williams, a 44-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 12. Williams was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for life.
• Milton Snead, a 59-year-old man from Atlantic City, NJ arrested in Williamsport on Aug. 15. Snead was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for life. Snead was also wanted for violations of New Jersey state parole.
• Andrew Sirk, a 29-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 23. Sirk was originally convicted of indecent assault and required to register for 25 years.
• Shaun Farver, a 37-year-old man from York arrested Aug. 26. Farver was originally convicted of sexual assault and required to register for 15 years.
Throughout the operation, members of the Fugitive Task Force also arrested fugitives wanted for other sex offenses, including:
• Jack Wall, a 76-year-old man from Berwick. Wall was wanted for indecent assault on a Minor and arrested in Berwick Aug. 26.
• Jason Mersier, a 26-year-old man from Camden, NJ, wanted for aggravated sexual assault. Mersier was arrested in Williamsport Aug. 31.
SCRANTON — U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced Friday the results of Operation Summer Heat, an effort to apprehend fugitives wanted for violations of sex offender registration laws.
Throughout the month of August, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) coordinated with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Megan’s Law Section and focused its fugitive task force members towards the apprehension of Megan’s Law fugitives.
One of those arrests includes an individual from Luzerne County.
Sara Miller, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, was originally convicted of Corruption of Minors and required to register for 15 years. She was arrested on Aug. 30.
During Operation Summer Heat, U.S. Marshals and Pennsylvania State Police’s Megan’s Law Section were joined by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the PSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Scranton Police Department, the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, the York City Police Department and the York County District Attorney’s Office.
All of the involved agencies are members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
“The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006 designated the USMS as the federal agency responsible for helping local and state authorities locate and arrest convicted sex offenders who fail to comply with their Megan’s Law requirements,” Pane said in a news release. “It’s a mission that receives top priority and constant attention within our agency.”