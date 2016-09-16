Shavertown man allegedly failed to pay taxes

SCRANTON — A Shavertown man was charged Friday with failing to pay company employment taxes and personal income taxes.

From the first quarter of 2010 to the last quarter of 2012, Jeffrey Miller, 45, failed to pay taxes for JMSI Environmental Corp., which he owned and operated. Miller also failed to pay his personal income taxes from 2008 to 2011, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Miller’s action resulted in a loss of $473,000 of revenue for the IRS.

He faces six years of inprisonment and a maximum fine of $350,000.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_MD_pa_seal.jpg

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]