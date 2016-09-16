Winning an Emmy: Nanticoke native proves dreams do come true

From catering the Emmys to winning an Emmy, Nanticoke native Natalie Thimm is living her dream. Thimm won a 2016 Creative Arts Emmy for her work on an episode of Comedy Central hit show “Key & Peele” at an awards show Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The winning episode “Y’all Ready for This?” was up against ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” episode “Halloween Night,” Fox’s “Grease: Live,” the Ryan Gosling-hosted episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and NBC’s live production of “The Wiz.”

When the show was announced as winner, Thimm said it took her longer to get to the stage because she was wearing a long gown and spiked heels. Right before her category was announced, she had thought about taking the heels off.

“Everyone jumped up faster (than me),” she joked about the moment she and her co-workers were announced as winners. “I still made it up in time.”

According to the Emmy website, Creative Arts Emmys honor artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.

A daughter of Frank and Diane Thimm, who still live in the area, Thimm’s journey began in the 1980s as a graphic design student at Wilkes-Barre Vo-Tech. After graduation, she took her talents to Empire Beauty School.

She moved to Los Angeles for a time after her beauty school graduation, then moved to Philadelphia. After realizing the East Coast is not where she belongs, Thimm moved back west and has been in the Los Angeles area for the past 20 years.

“I had to get out (of Philadelphia),” she said about why she chose to go back. It was then she started working a second job as a caterer to pay rent.

Currently, she works on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” and is gearing up to work on a Netflix original series.

Thimm has only been starstruck once, she said, when she was working with Eddie Cibrian.

During one of her catering stints, she met him as he walked up to her bar, she recalled. A few years later, he was working on “Ugly Betty” as Coach Diaz, and Thimm was part of the show’s makeup crew. Upon seeing him come into the trailer, she asked her boss if she could work on him. The boss agreed and each time Cibrian needed makeup, Thimm went to his rescue.

“I love his dimples.” She said. “He was all mine.”

During the interview with the Times Leader, Thimm became emotional. She said she studied the laws of attraction and believes if you want something to happen, it will. She prayed to her late grandmother and best friend as her category was announced at the show. Ironically, Thimm said she had a picture of an Emmy on her dream board — a collage of images, pictures of dreams, which serves as motivation — which she made several years ago.

“It’s nice to be in this category (of winners),” she said. “I have a feeling of accomplishment.”

Nanticoke native Natalie Thimm won an Emmy Sunday for her work on ‘Key & Peele. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_natalieemmy2jpeg.jpg Nanticoke native Natalie Thimm won an Emmy Sunday for her work on ‘Key & Peele. Submitted photo Natalie Thimm holds her Emmy next to a big statue of the Emmy at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Thimm.jpg Natalie Thimm holds her Emmy next to a big statue of the Emmy at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Submitted photo

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]

To see Natalie Thimm receive her Emmy award, watch the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. Saturday on FXX Channel.