Funeral held Friday night for Kingston Township stabbing victim

WEST PITTSTON — The funeral would have looked like any other had it not been for a large Sysco tractor-trailer and a police car parked in front of the funeral home.

On a bustling Wyoming Avenue stood groups of people waiting on Friday evening to pay their respects to the family of David Sinoracki, the Kingston Township man stabbed while protecting his family last Sunday.

One group, standing on the PNC Bank side of the funeral home, were enjoying each other’s company as small chatter and laughs could be heard from across the street.

The Sysco truck, representing Sinoracki’s work place, blocked the view of the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home. Cars drove in and out of the PNC parking lot and the funeral home parking lot while other mourners opted to park on side streets.

The dress code ranged from traditional funeral attire — black for women and suits for men — to jeans and polo shirts.

Around 6:45 p.m., just as the sun was setting over the Wyoming Valley, the Sysco truck pulled away from its spot as people made their way into the service.

Sinoracki was allegedly killed by 14-year-old Zachary Hockenberry, a neighbor of the family. Also stabbed in the attack were Bobby Jo Sinoracki, David’s wife, and the couple’s 17-year-old daughter.

Hockenberry, 14, of 145 N. Lehigh St., entered 7 Orchard St. and stabbed the three. The teen is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and burglary in connection with the death.

Previous Times Leader reports indicate a motive for the death and attack is still unknown and an investigation is underway.

Hockenberry’s preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for Sept. 22, has been continued at the request of his attorney, Frank Nocito. Court records show the hearing will now be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at District Justice James Tupper’s office, 11 Carverton Road, Trucksville.

Hockenberry is jailed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Sinorackis with medical and funeral expenses.

Mourners walk to the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston on Friday for visitation with the family of David Sinoracki, who died after a stabbing attack at his home on Sunday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091716funeral-2.jpg Mourners walk to the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston on Friday for visitation with the family of David Sinoracki, who died after a stabbing attack at his home on Sunday. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]