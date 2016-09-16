O’Connor, longtime Plains Township commissioner, recalled as ‘true public servant’

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township lost a “true public servant” Thursday.

Brigid O’Connor, who served on the Board of Commissioners of Plains Township for the past 20 years, is remembered by her co-commissioners for her tireless service to the community.

Rob Sax, chairman of the board of commissioners, said O’Connor was the “go-to person” for a lot of projects in the community.

“She did a great job,” Sax said on Friday.

Sax said O’Connor was instrumental in starting a summer day-camp for children in the township, and had served as chairperson of every department in the township at different times.

Plains Township Police Chief James O’Malley called O’Connor a “forward-thinker” and said she acted as a liaison between the board and law enforcement.

“Brigid was always a friend to law enforcement and Plains Township,” O’Malley said.

Sax said that even with her health in decline, O’Connor didn’t forget about the community, and even called in to participate in commissioners meetings from the hospital.

“She’s a true public servant,” Sax said.

Born in Ashley, O’Connor earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Misericordia University and a Master of Science in education and reading specialist certification from the University of Scranton. She taught in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District for 15 years, retiring in 1982.

Before her tenure with the board of commissioners, O’Connor served on the board of trustees at Luzerne County Community College.

For the residents of Plains Township, there is no question on the impact O’Connor made on the community.

“She always looked out for the betterment of her community and will certainly be missed,” O’Malley said.

