Beyond the Byline: Joey Hoffman epitomizes spirit of Victory Baseball program

MOOSIC — Sept. 3 will go down as one of my favorite days — ever.

That was the night Joey Hoffman sang our National Anthem before a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game.

Joey is mentally challenged. But he’s never had stage fright and he never feels challenged when he grabs a microphone.

In the spirit of Florence Foster Jenkins, the woman who hailed from Wilkes-Barre, went on to inherit her father’s millions and gave most of it to further performing arts in New York City, Joey made so many of us proud that Saturday night.

Joey is a member of Victory Sports, the organization founded in 2011 to offer adults with mental and/or physical challenges the opportunity to play baseball and basketball, to go bowling, to dance, to enjoy life.

Now, at the end of its sixth season, Victory Baseball stands proud and Joey Hoffman epitomizes the spirit of the program.

I’ve written about Victory before and, in the interest of full disclosure, I serve as vice president of the organization and announce at the baseball games. I’m happy to be a part of an organization that does so much to improve the quality of life for these individuals.

It’s important to know how much fun it is to be around the participants. They enjoy playing the games we all love and they love dancing to the music we all love. They even enjoy interacting,m chatting and laughing with each other — just like us so-called “normal” people do.

That’s my point.

When the RailRiders held auditions for people looking to sing the National Anthem, Joey was eager to try out. A bunch of us went to the Viewmont Mall to support Joey and to cheer him on.

And when his big night came, Joey didn’t disappoint. He belted out the National Anthem as well as he ever did. He got a rousing ovation — easily the loudest of the day — and a military veteran shook his hand and told Joey he made him “even more proud” to be an American.

Joey’s road to the stage wasn’t an easy one, though. We were disappointed when we first learned Joey hadn’t made the cut to sing before a RailRiders game. We called the RailRiders’ office and inquired about the situation. We were told Joey could sing the National Anthem before a Challenger Little League game at PNC Field. Challenger is Little League baseball for young people with disabilities.

We called again and explained to RailRiders’ officials that Joey has sung before his peers many times — they already know what a great job he can do. We asked — make that pleaded — with the RailRiders’ decision-makers to allow Joey to sing before a regular RailRiders’ game so the fans could see and appreciate the abilities of people with disabilities.

And so it happened. An opening occurred and Joey was invited to sing before the RailRiders vs. Buffalo game. Just like at his audition, Joey was not nervous at all. The rest of us were, but not Joey.

Through the generosity of Peter Danchak and PNC Bank, we were able to take most of our Victory participants, their families and caregivers to the game for a night at the ballpark — some of whom had never before seen a professional baseball game. We all waited with great anticipation to hear Joey sing.

He didn’t disappoint. He nailed it — knocked it out of the park. The crowd gave Joey a tremendous ovation. Players from the Buffalo team came out of their dugout to shake Joey’s hand and congratulate him on a job well done.

Joey was thrilled. He couldn’t wait to get to his seat and watch the game. It was a beautiful night at the ballpark. The RailRiders jumped out to an early lead and went on to victory.

And Victory, because of Joey Hoffman, won the hearts of everyone there.

Joey Hoffman of Victory Baseball sings the National Anthem at a RailRiders' game.