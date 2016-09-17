Capitol Roundup: Auditor General encouraged by efforts to improve state’s child abuse hotline

WILKES-BARRE — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale this week commended the Department of Human Services (DHS) for announcing changes to its operation of ChildLine — the state’s hotline for reporting suspected child abuse and neglect.

In May, DePasquale issued an interim audit report after finding more than 42,000 calls to ChildLine went unanswered in 2015.

“I sounded the alarm in May because even one unanswered phone call means there could be a child in a life-threatening situation who needs help,” DePasquale said in an emailed news release. “I am pleased to hear that DHS took our interim report recommendations seriously and implemented changes that could help save children’s lives.”

The interim report (available online here) highlighted four significant matters and made eight recommendations for improvement. The full audit report on ChildLine will be finalized next month and will include additional recommendations for improvement.

The significant matters in the interim report were:

• 22 percent of all calls in 2015 went unanswered.

• ChildLine was constantly understaffed in 2015.

• Nearly one-third of all calls received in 2014 and 2015 were not tracked or documented.

• Supervisors monitored an extremely small number of calls — only 7, or 0.005 percent — in 2015.

In the interim report, the Department of the Auditor General recommended that DHS:

• Immediately evaluate and determine the minimum number of staff needed based on call volume and self-service online reporting to ensure all calls received on the hotline are answered by caseworkers and callers are not placed on hold for an unreasonable amount of time, such as no longer than 3.5 minutes.

• Immediately hire and train additional staff necessary based on the results of the evaluation in Recommendation No. 1, including consideration of turnover.

• Ensure the hotline is always staffed at or above the minimum staffing levels needed as determined in Recommendation No. 1.

• Track and document the purpose of all calls received on the hotline, including those not generating referral reports.

• Consider ways to divert calls not involving allegations of child abuse or neglect from the hotline caseworkers to provide more time to answer calls that do involve allegation of child abuse or neglect.

• Develop procedures for supervisory monitoring of calls answered by caseworkers to include number of phone calls to be monitored for each caseworker, how often monitoring will be conducted, and follow-up on corrective actions for caseworkers whose performance is unsatisfactory.

• Implement call monitoring procedures to ensure calls are processed accurately, efficiently and effectively.

• Consider recording hotline calls for training and monitoring purposes to ensure calls are processed properly.

The ChildLine Interim Report of Significant Matters is available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov.

Barletta secures SHINE eligibility

for after school federal grants

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton, has negotiated a change in the language of a bill about youth opportunity to enable after-school programs — like the successful SHINE (Schools and Homes in Education) program in Pennsylvania — to compete for federal grants.

During consideration of the Supporting Youth Opportunity and Preventing Delinquency Act (H.R. 5693) in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Barletta succeeded in inserting after-school programs into the list of eligible recipients of funds.

The change means states will be eligible to compete for five-year grants to help local leaders meet specific needs in keeping students headed in the right direction through programs such as SHINE. The bill passed the committee by a voice vote and now heads to the full House of Representatives for its consideration.

“SHINE has already shown its value in the number of young lives it is positively impacting,” Barletta said in an emailed news release. “When you awaken the minds of young children with hope and possibility of what their future can be, there’s no stopping them. That’s what SHINE does, and I am proud to help clear the way for more kids to be successful.”

SHINE has already been a success in Schuylkill and Carbon Counties and expanded to Luzerne County last fall in the Wilkes-Barre Area, Greater Nanticoke Area and Wyoming Valley West school districts. It expanded to Hazleton earlier this year. The program, geared to grades K-8, focuses on a project-based STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum. SHINE links schools to homes to help children build a stronger academic and social foundation.

Barletta and Pennsylvania State Sen. John Yudichak, D-Plymouth Township, have championed SHINE together, working closely with Luzerne County host institution Wilkes University and its president, Patrick Leahy. Barletta was also instrumental in saving an important SHINE funding source, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program.

Currently, SHINE of Luzerne County serves nearly 300 students from five area school districts: Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Valley West, Nanticoke Area, Hanover Area, and Hazleton Area. The existing programs in Schuylkill and Carbon Counties bring the total number of students to more than 1,000.

Toomey honored for his work

helping farm and ranch families

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Zionsville, has been honored with the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award by the American Farm Bureau Association, a voluntary organization governed by and representing farm and ranch families across the country.

“Pennsylvania is an agricultural powerhouse and its farmers play an essential role in feeding America and bolstering the state’s economy,” Toomey said in an emailed news release.

Dale Moore of the American Farm Bureau Association said the American Farm Bureau Federation gives the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau issues, as demonstrated by their voting records, and who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureau, said.

Toomey has supported legislation that would ease burdens on small family farms and cut through red tape coming out of Washington, D.C.

State residents urged to take part in

tele-town hall on heroin/opioid crisis

Combatting Pennsylvania’s heroin and opioid crisis will be the focus of a special Telephone Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, is urging state residents to take part in the event, part of a statewide effort to gather information on how the growing epidemic is affecting Pennsylvania and what can be done to save lives and battle addiction. It is the first of four “tele-town halls” scheduled around the state in the coming months. The tele-town hall format allows state residents to listen in, offer opinions and even ask questions from the comfort of their own home.

Those interested in taking part can sign up ahead of time at www.acommonwealthcrisis.com to receive a phone call a few moments before the town hall meeting begins. Individuals can also sign up by texting the keyword “talkheroin” to the number 828282. Audio streaming for the tele-town hall will also be available.

“Our state legislators, law enforcement officials, public health agencies and educators are working to combat drug availability, improve drug treatment and promote drug education, but they need help and feedback,” Baker said. “This event provides a unique opportunity for state residents to join in the conversation about this Commonwealth crisis.”

Baker noted nearly 3,400 drug-related overdose deaths were reported in Pennsylvania in 2015, an increase of more than 238 percent over 2014. In approximately four out of five of those deaths, the presence of heroin or at least one opioid was reported.

Earlier this year, Baker voted to include $15 million in the state budget to combat heroin and opioid addiction, including funds for emergency addiction treatment and behavioral health services.

