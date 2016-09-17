Sunny and warm today, showers could dampen the Wyoming Valley tonight and Sunday

Enjoy a sunny day today as showers and thunderstorms could dampen the Wyoming Valley tonight and Sunday.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 62 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and partly cloudy skies were reported.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tonight the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday night showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday is expected to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!