Philly shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded, including 2 police officers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A wild chase and shootout through the streets of Philadelphia left two police officers and three civilians wounded and a woman and the suspect fatally shot.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Sgt. Sylvia Young was ambushed late Friday night and shot a number of times in the arm and protective vest. He said Ed Miller, a former police officer who is now a member of the police force at the University of Pennsylvania, was also wounded. Both were in stable condition early Saturday at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

One of the three wounded civilians was in critical condition, police said.

The suspect was cornered in an alley and fatally shot by police, the commissioner said.

Young, a 19-year police veteran, was sitting in her vehicle at about 11:20 p.m. when she was ambushed by the suspect, who fired numerous shots, Ross said. Young was struck up to eight times, multiple times in her protective vest and left arm.

The suspect fled, Ross said, and shot into a nearby bar, striking a security guard in the leg. The man then grabbed a woman and used her as a shield before shooting her in the leg.

Moments later, as police gave chase, the suspect shot into a car, striking a man and a woman in the chest. Police said the woman died and the man was in critical condition.

Ross said Miller and two police officers chased the man into an alley, where he was shot and killed.

The identities of the suspect and the others who were injured were not immediately released.

Mayor Jim Kenney praised officers and pleaded with them to follow Young’s example and wear their protective vests.

“Thank you for what you do for us every day, and please, please, please, every shift, please wear your vest,” he said. “They will save your life, as we saw tonight.”

