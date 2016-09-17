Kerry O’Neil Miscavage named Advertising Director for Times Leader group

WILKES-BARRE — Kerry O’Neil Miscavage, a Wilkes University graduate who has worked at the Times Leader for the past 21 years, has been named Advertising Director of the Times Leader Media Group.

Miscavage’s promotion, from Display Advertising Sales Manager, was announced by Publisher Mike Murray.

Murray said Miscavage will have oversight of all advertising — including retail, classified and digital — at the Times Leader, the Weekender, the Sunday Dispatch in Pittston, the Abington Journal, the Dallas Post and the TL Weekly.

Her appointment is effective Monday.

“Kerry’s experience at the Times Leader provides us a department leader with an in-depth knowledge of our markets and the advertisers we serve,” Murray said. “In addition to her career growth on the print side, Kerry has been instrumental in developing our digital strategy, which continues to show steady improvement.”

Miscavage, 42, takes over for Tony Spina, who has been named to the newly created corporate role of National Sales Director for Civitas Media. In his new position, Spina will lead the charge to develop and strengthen major client relationships throughout the country.

“Tony is well qualified for this role and, in addition to his Times Leader duties, has been working the past year to help develop the national team,” Murray said.

Miscavage said she is excited to head the Times Leader’s “experienced and knowledgeable” advertising team.

“I intend to continue our superior customer service and relationships with our advertisers,” Miscavage said. “The Times Leader has always been a great place to work over the last 21 years. I have made lifelong friends, colleagues and met my husband through connections I made working here.

Miscavage is married to Michael Miscavage, owner of the Top of the Slope Ski Shop and the Wilkes-Barre Rock Climbing Gym, both on South Main Street. The couple live in White Haven.

Miscavage said she will rely on her knowledge of the region and its people to continue and develop relationships with advertisers.

Murray said he was happy to promote someone of Miscavage’s caliber.

“Kerry has an extensive knowledge of the Times Leader and the area,” he said. “That will be a tremendous asset to the newspaper and to the community.

Murray also announced that Judy Minsavage has been named to the Times Leader’s front-office team.

Minsavage was first hired at the Times Leader in 2002, working in advertising and marketing. She later worked as an advertising associate and in 2006 joined the Sunday Dispatch team in Pittston, where she also wrote the column “Peeking Into the Past,” which appears weekly in the Dispatch. In addition, she handled coordination of community events while in Pittston.

Her new duties at the Times Leader include working with the advertising and circulation departments to ensure the news group’s commitment to customer service.

