Rain and possible thunderstorms in the forecast today for the Wyoming Valley

Grab your umbrella as rain is in the forecast today in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 71 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and light rain and fog were reported.

Today’s forecast calls for showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 81. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tonight showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

On Monday there is a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night will be clear with a low around 59.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 84. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 57.

