WILKES-BARRE — A city man allegedly reported a fictitious robbery to obtain a ride home, city police say.

Kevin Booker, 22, was on North Sherman Street at 4 a.m. Saturday and told police he wanted to report a robbery, police said.

Police allege Booker was heavily intoxicated and eventually admitted that he was not robbed but wanted to report a robbery so he could get a ride home.

Booker was cited for public drunkenness.