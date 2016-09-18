Learning about fungi from a fun guy – mushroom club holds fair

KINGSTON TWP. — Stranded in the woods and out of food, Dave Wasilewski is a guy you’d want with you.

As a crowd of about 10 guests gathered around him Sunday, Wasilewski picked up a mushroom and began explaining what it is, if it was safe to eat or if it might kill you, and, if it was safe, how to cook it.

The Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club held its annual open house at the Patrick J. Solano Environmental Education Center at Frances Slocum State Park. The event allowed members of the public to examine and learn about various types of fungi found in the Northeastern Pennsylvania region, as well as bring in their own specimens for identification.

Between 60 to 80 different types of mushrooms were on hand: small to large, earth-toned to bright orange, edible to lethal. Photos, informational books and more were also available for interested guests to comb over.

While Wasilewski, the club’s president, was speaking with the group, Plymouth resident Jim Youells took his grandson Tyler to a different table so he could see the difference between a poisonous and non-poisonous mushroom.

Youells said that he’s always had an interest in mushrooms, stemming from his grandmother.

“My grandmother would take me to pick mushrooms in the fall and taught me how to pick the good (non-poisonous) ones,” he said.

Showing Tyler that many poisonous mushrooms have specks or warts on their top, he taught his grandson the rule-of-thumb for mushroom picking:

“When in doubt, throw it out”.

The club was created in 2010 by Phil Yeager, with a purpose of bringing fungi enthusiasts together to share their knowledge, experiences and ideas, according to an informational sheet at the event. Members of the club can learn to properly identify varying fungi types, their uses and whether or not they can be consumed.

Moving down the table, Wasilewski and the group met with Youells as he picked up a Amanita Bisporigera, better known as a “destroying angel.”

An all-white, stout mushroom, he said that the angel is one of the most lethal mushrooms in the area and should never be eaten.

“One will kill you,” he said.

The event held a steady crowd throughout the day, as many guests brought in their own mushrooms for proper identification and to learn how they should be prepared for consumption.

Youells’s wife, Helen, listened as Wasilewski talked about a mushroom she picked up, a Ganoderma Tsugae, or “hemlock garnish shelf.” Other members in the group also inquired about the fungi, saying they’ve seen them growing on the trees in their backyards.

He said that this mushroom is a Reishi mushroom, known for its medicinal properties and antioxidants. The mushroom, which grows off trees in a half-circle shape and carries an orange hue, can be chopped up and used in teas.

Club Vice President James Tulerico, of Plains Township, decided to bring in his own specimen — a giant, 6-pound mushroom called “hen of the woods” that resembled a large sea coral.

“I found it in my back yard this morning,” he said.

Rich Yaniello, left, of Pittston, and his grandson, John Rohland, of Lake Ariel, look over the many species of wild mushrooms on display during the Mushroom Fair at the Patrick J. Solano Environmental Education Building at Frances Slocum State Park on Sunday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mushroom01.jpg Rich Yaniello, left, of Pittston, and his grandson, John Rohland, of Lake Ariel, look over the many species of wild mushrooms on display during the Mushroom Fair at the Patrick J. Solano Environmental Education Building at Frances Slocum State Park on Sunday. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Dave Wasilewski, of the Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club, evaluates wild mushrooms. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mushroom02.jpg Dave Wasilewski, of the Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club, evaluates wild mushrooms. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Wild mushrooms on display during the Mushroom Fair. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_mushroom03.jpg Wild mushrooms on display during the Mushroom Fair. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader

LEARN MORE The Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club meets the second Thursday of every month in the Advanced Technological Center (Building 12) at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke. Membership fees are $15 per individual, or $20 for a family per year. For more information, email Dave Wasilewski at [email protected]