Beyond the Byline: A week filled with seashells and sand … and sisters

I knocked on my sister’s bedroom door, went in before she answered and announced I wanted to go Wildwood to see the boardwalk.

“When?” she said, “Tonight? Tomorrow? Now?”

“Now would be good,” I said.

I don’t know if she wanted to go, but I do know this: she knew I really wanted to go.

“Of course,” she said. “I’ll get ready. Let’s go.”

So we found ourselves making the half hour trip, guided by our GPS, down Route 9 along the Jersey coast.

The real journey had nothing to do with a road or a car but everything to do with two (half) sisters brought together after almost 54 years of moving toward getting to know each other and gaining a better understanding the past.

I first learned of my three sisters after my son Nathaniel and my daughter Kelly found them on Facebook.

When I first saw a picture of them, I was impressed by how truly beautiful they are. Emanating from the photo of the three of them, arms around each other, was a graciousness I admired — if only on a computer screen.

Lydie was the most vocal of the three and when I talked to her on the phone, she seemed willing to be truly honest with me.

That was about four years ago. Since then, life’s been busy and we’ve had limited contact at times. Late last year, I asked if we could meet sometime.

Our annual shore vacation seemed like the perfect time. Lydie had spent much of her childhood in Margate, New Jersey, and was looking forward not only to meeting new family, but to revisiting her roots.

When I picked her up at the airport, I didn’t know what to expect.

But we did very well.

I was honored to accompany her to her childhood home to meet an 80-something-year-old neighbor who still keeps in touch with Lydie’s mother.

The neighbor recounted with laughter some of the memories made on the street only a few blocks from the ocean.

The visit provided laughter, too, when Lydie took Nathaniel and me for a cheesesteak at an eatery she had frequented as a child.

“I used to come here when I was young,” she said to the somewhat frazzled woman who took our order.

“Good for you,” said the woman. “What do you want?”

There seemed to be some unwritten rules about the appropriate way to order a cheesesteak which no one told us about. Something about the order in which one requested cheese and condiments for their sandwich.

The incident reflected the essence of our visit.

In some ways, it was unique and, in other ways, it was simply two sisters surrounded by a big family, visiting at the shore.

Lydie took time to get to know all of my family members, watched CNN in the morning and suffered through my ramblings about municipal governments.

She watched my granddaughter, Lila, sail across the room “flying” onto the couch. And carefully listen to my granddaughter, Julianna, our most quiet family member.

She admired my grandson, Nicholas, and his good-spirited nature as he experienced the beach for the first time unafraid, loving both the sand and the water.

On our way to the airport to send Lydie home, I was filled with a bit of sadness.

After 53 years of being without her, I was just getting to know her.

She’s coming back next year, though, and we’ve already made reservations.

I’m determined to sharpen my cheesesteak ordering skills for our next adventure.

And, as Lydie frequently reminded me, to always wear sunscreen.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]