Sweet Valley Harvest Festival featured ‘tractor games,’ other community fun

SWEET VALLEY — Talk about a steady hand. Butch Manzoni successfully balanced an egg on a spoon as he sped his 1927 tractor down a dirt race strip, rounded a barrel and headed back to the start/finish line.

The Dallas resident managed to take first place in the “Egg & Spoon” event of the tractor games Sunday at the fourth annual Harvest Festival on the Sweet Valley Fire Hall grounds.

Other winning tractor drivers included Cecil Martin, of Noxen, who took first place in the obstacle course, catalog race champ Jeremy Kishbaugh, and Don Casterline, who won the flag race.

When he wasn’t racing it, Monzoni’s 1927 Model D John Deere, which he described as “one step above plow horses and mules,” was one of more than a dozen from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s that were on display at the two-day festival which, besides farm equipment, featured food stands, hay rides, a petting zoo and live entertainment.

Manzoni said he found his 1927 tractor rusting in a farm field in Susquehanna County. He said the farmer gave him the apparatus and, over the course of three years, he restored the vehicle, even to the point of totally overhauling the 2-cylinder engine and having parts specially made to fit an engine with 6¾-inch piston bore holes.

He described his tractor as one of the first models ever manufactured in the U.S.

Another unique aspect of the festival is that it was the senior project of Michael Wojciechowski and Ken Wicker, seniors at Lake-Lehman High School. Wojciechowski and Wicker developed the concept of the celebration and presented it to the proper officials, and the event became a fund-raiser for both the fire company and the Yellow Rose 4-H Club.

Wojciechowski said they were guided by their life skills teacher, Savanah Harrison. They said they will receive school credit through the project.

Wojciechowski had two tractors entered in contests: a 1978 Ford and a Model B 1952 John Deere. He said he still uses both vehicles on a 25-acre family farm near Sweet Valley. He also is an active farmer in that, he said, he is a co-op student at Lake-Lehman. He attends class each day until 11 a.m., then works on the farm for the balance of the day.

Another tractor that received attention at the festival was a 1949 Allis-Chalmer owned by John Butera of the Sweet Valley area. Butera, who is employed by McCarthy Tire as a tire recapper, said he purchased the tractor a year ago, rebuilding it, replacing some broken parts and painting it. Butera said the restoration was executed as a hobby.

Besides the contestants, Gail Verbyla served as the coordinator of the tractor games and Susan Lee, of Yellow Rose 4-H, was the events recorder.

Alyx Foose, 4, of Sweet Valley, gets a little coaching from L.R. Goff during the kiddie tractor pull on Sunday at the Antique Tractor & Machinery 2016 Fall Harvest Festival at Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tractor01-1.jpg Alyx Foose, 4, of Sweet Valley, gets a little coaching from L.R. Goff during the kiddie tractor pull on Sunday at the Antique Tractor & Machinery 2016 Fall Harvest Festival at Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Cecil Martin, of Noxen, competes in the farm tractor games. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tractor02-1.jpg Cecil Martin, of Noxen, competes in the farm tractor games. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Chuck Ghilani, of Sweet Valley, competes in the farm tractor games. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tractor03-cmyk-1.jpg Chuck Ghilani, of Sweet Valley, competes in the farm tractor games. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Gail Verbyla, of Mooretown, drives a tractor through an obstacle course. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tractor04-cmyk-1.jpg Gail Verbyla, of Mooretown, drives a tractor through an obstacle course. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Maci Kittle, 4, of Red Rock, participates in the kiddie tractor pull. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tractor05-cmyk-1.jpg Maci Kittle, 4, of Red Rock, participates in the kiddie tractor pull. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader Lake-Lehman High School senior Michael Wojciechowski drives his 1952 John Deere tractor. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tractor06-cmyk-1.jpg Lake-Lehman High School senior Michael Wojciechowski drives his 1952 John Deere tractor. Pete G. Wilcox | Times Leader

By Tom Huntington For Times Leader