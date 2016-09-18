Dallas Knights of Columbus car show a success despite rainy weather

DALLAS — A little rainy weather didn’t damper the spirits of the Dallas Knights of Columbus, who sponsored their fourth annual Car & Craft Show at the Back Mountain Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

Visitors stopped by during the four-hour gathering to look at over 25 fancy cars, do a little shopping with some craft vendors and enjoy some great food.

Rich Musinski, event founder and chair of the organizing committee, thanked the guests and the car owners who came to the event despite the threat of rain. Car shows can be tough on rainy days because the owners want to keep their showcase cars pristine, he said.

Musinski also thanked the members of the Knights of Columbus who volunteered to work the event, and the owners of the Back Mountain Bowl for donating the facility and providing a great menu.

The event raises money for numerous charitable and community projects the group funds throughout the year, Musinki said.

“We help four churches with their youth programs … We also contribute to the Back Mountain Food Bank,” he said.

“This helps us continue what we do and will help us expand in the future,” he added.

Musinski started the show four years ago when he realized the group needed something besides an annual pasta dinner to raise funds. Getting together with Mike Hogan, the owner of the Back Mountain Bowl, he and the other members of the organizing committee we able to put together a successful event for the last four years.

“The Back Mountain Bowl donated the facility for free and it’s a great location,” he said.

The event will help usher in a member recruiting drive planned for October, Musinski said. The group is always open to new members.

Car enthusiasts were able to take a close look at a wide variety of cars, including vintage models, hot sports cars, modified trucks, antiques and a “zombie” car. The car owners drove in from all over Northeastern Pennsylvania and surrounding areas to pop their hoods, grab a chair and enjoy the camaraderie.

Jeff Southand stood by his “synergy green metallic zombie car,” which he drove from Lawrencevile, over 120 miles away. The trunk was carrying two simulated severed legs and had a scary person at the wheel.

“I enjoy coming to car shows around here,” he said. “I get to meet some new people and have a good time.”

The car owners earned donated trophies for participating as a way for the Knights of Columbus to show them some appreciation for their time and help, Musinski said.

Car enthusiasts look over vehicles on display at the car show. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091916CarShow_2-1.jpg Car enthusiasts look over vehicles on display at the car show. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Car owner George Cave, right, shows off his 1969 Pontiac Firebird to David and Carol Williams, of Tunkhannock. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091916CarShow_3-1.jpg Car owner George Cave, right, shows off his 1969 Pontiac Firebird to David and Carol Williams, of Tunkhannock. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Tom Kutzer, left, and his son, Tom Kutzer Jr., both of Harveys Lake, peer into the cabin of a 1931 Ford Coupe owned by Mike Brown. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091916CarShow_4-1.jpg Tom Kutzer, left, and his son, Tom Kutzer Jr., both of Harveys Lake, peer into the cabin of a 1931 Ford Coupe owned by Mike Brown. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Stephanie Baines, of Wyoming, left, and Holly Daubert, of Dallas, check out a 1951 Ford Custom convertible owned by Jim Roberts, of Trucksville, at the Dallas Knights of Columbus fourth annual car show at Back Mountain Bowl in Dallas Township on Sunday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091916CarShow_1-1.jpg Stephanie Baines, of Wyoming, left, and Holly Daubert, of Dallas, check out a 1951 Ford Custom convertible owned by Jim Roberts, of Trucksville, at the Dallas Knights of Columbus fourth annual car show at Back Mountain Bowl in Dallas Township on Sunday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Ralph Nardone For Times Leader