Rain expected today, sunshine to return as the week progresses

Rain is expected as the new week starts in the Wyoming Valley, but sunshine will return by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 69 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and rain and fog were reported.

Showers are expected before 10 a.m. today, and up to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall is expected. The high will be near 76.

Cloudy skies are expected tonight, along with areas of dense fog after 2 a.m. The low will be around 61.

Cloudy skies will stick around through mid morning on Tuesday, along with areas of dense fog before 11 a.m. Skies will gradually clear as the day progresses, and the high will be near 85.

Mostly clear skies will follow into Tuesday night, with a low around 56.

Sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear skies will follow into Wednesday night, with a low around 52.



By Travis Kellar [email protected]