Fire extinguished in kitchen of Newport Township home

NEWPORT TWP. — Members of two fire departments spent part of their day Monday fighting a kitchen fire at a double block in the township.

According to Newport Township’s Assistant Fire Chief Jim Hoffman, firefighters from the township and Nanticoke City were summoned at 12:16 p.m. to 50 W. Enterprise St. in the Glen Lyon section of the township for the report of a working structure fire.

A family member was cooking food on the stove when the stove caught fire.

Hoffman said a small fire was seen toward the back of the residence but was quickly extinguished.

The structure has been cleared and the fire will be labeled as accidental, Hoffman said.

Hanover Township’s Medic 9 ambulance also assisted on scene.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Newport-Township.jpg Photo courtesy of Facebook

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]