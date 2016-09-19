U.S. Attorney Peter Smith announces retirement, effective Oct. 1

HARRISBURG — Peter J. Smith, the chief federal prosecutor for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, will retire from his post at the end of the month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Smith, 75, of Camp Hill, is retiring after serving for more than six years as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which consists of 33 counties in central Pennsylvania and has offices in Harrisburg, Scranton and Williamsport, according to a news release. Smith was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by President Barack Obama in June 2010.

Born in Wilkes-Barre and a graduate of King’s College and Georgetown University Law School. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Smith previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from 1976 to 1987, as Pennsylvania’s first inspector general from 1987-1991 under Governor Robert P. Casey Sr. and in the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s Office and state treasury department under Senator Robert P. Casey Jr. from 1997 to 2009.

Reporter Travis Kellar contributed to this report.

