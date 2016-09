ASHLEY — According to police, a man tried to escape while still handcuffed.

Borough police said Ryan Cooper, 28, no address listed, was in police custody at 9:30 a.m. Monday when he attempted to flee. After a short foot pursuit, Cooper was recaptured and transported to an area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Cooper faces charges of theft, criminal solicitation and escape.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ashleypolice.jpg