Jury: Edwards guilty on two counts, Balcacer convicted on one

WILKES-BARRE — An alleged Philadelphia gang member recruited to the area to recoup a pound-and-a-half of stolen marijuana was found guilty Monday evening of the near-fatal shootings of two people, while the drug-dealing mother prosecutors say summoned him to the area was found guilty of one of two conspiracy charges.

Wandalee Balcacer, 26, and Tony “Hazard” Edwards, 29, faced attempted homicide charges for the shootings of Balcacer’s ex-girlfriend, Sherry “Chyna” Rivera, and Izhar “Izzy” Ramos-Ramirez at the Interfaith Heights apartment complex April 4, 2015.

The jury of six men and six women delivered its verdict at 6:50 p.m. after less than an hour of deliberations, finding Balcacer guilty of one of two counts of conspiracy to commit homicide and Edwards guilty of two counts of attempted homicide.

They found Balcacer not guilty of conspiring to commit the murder of Ramos-Ramirez.

Balcacer hung her head as the verdict was read.

The near-fatal confrontation, according to testimony, stemmed from the former flames’ falling out in late March 2015 after Rivera bought another woman a drink at the bar using Balcacer’s money. When Balcacer returned to her apartment the next morning, the drugs — her source of income — were gone.

Balcacer, prosecutors say, owed money for the drugs to her supplier in Allentown and recruited Edwards to the region to track down Rivera and compel her to pay up.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino said Balcacer was encouraged to set Rivera up and recoup the cost of the marijuana so the rookie drug dealer could “show the world she could run with the big boys.” She sent Rivera flirtatious text messages in the days leading up to the shooting, he said, to get her former lover to lower her guard.

“(Rivera) jilted her at the club, she blew her off, she robbed her,” Ferentino said in his closings. “(Balcacer) was mad. She’s still mad at her to this day.”

Balcacer’s attorney, John McMahon, argued the texts show Balcacer didn’t harbor an “unbelievable outrage” toward Rivera, but rather still had feelings for her.

Ferentino contested McMahon’s claim, saying none of the texts showed any concern for Rivera.

“I’m so stressed I’m giving the girls to my dad,” Balcacer said in a text.

“She’s not angry, she’s not sorry, she’s not upset,” Ferentino said. “She’s ‘stressed.’”

The incident, McMahon acknowledged in his closing arguments, was “a terrible, senseless, double-shooting of two individuals that didn’t deserve it and it really is the type of thing that would make any decent person feel a lot of outrage.”

Ramos-Ramirez, 22, and Rivera, 22, suffered traumatic brain injuries and had their faces shattered from the gun blasts, but took the stand last week to share their near-death experiences.

Rivera, confined to a wheelchair and speaking softly, told jurors she remembered getting food with Ramos-Ramirez. She woke up in a hospital later to learn she’d been shot.

Ramos-Ramirez, who used a metal walker to move about the courtroom, testified Balcacer was ordering Edwards around the day of the shooting, likening him to “a puppet.” He said his face was pressed to the ground and pointed toward Rivera’s when he was shot in the back of the head. He heard two more gunshots and “just went all white,” he said.

McMahon argued there was “significant evidence” to refute prosecutors’ claims Balcacer was “on a hunt” for Rivera, including how it would be possible for Balcacer to know Rivera and Ramos-Ramirez would be at the apartment complex the day of the shootings.

Balcacer had testified she went to Interfaith Heights to sell marijuana when she got a call Rivera was outside.

Balcacer and her brother, Felipe Nerry Balcacer, 23, denied a premeditated “hunt” for Rivera and claimed to be bystanders in the shootings. They testified they expected to fist-fight the victims at most, but “Hazard” had other plans.

Felipe Balcacer, awaiting trial in Lehigh County on weapons and theft charges, said he met Edwards at a Philadelphia halfway house and the two became fast friends. He set Edwards up at his sister’s apartment when Edwards left the halfway house and sought a place to “lay low.”

Balcacer said she confronted Rivera in the apartment stairwell and repeatedly asked for the drugs or the money she got for selling them, but Rivera wouldn’t budge and tried to leave.

On the day of the shooting, Edwards brandished a gun from behind the two victims, Felipe Balcacer testified. He said he told his sister to “just pop” Rivera, who was pleading for Edwards not to shoot them as Edwards ordered Ramos-Ramirez’s pockets emptied on the ground. Then a shot rang out.

“We jumped in a surprised reaction and turned around. I saw Izzy there not moving. Edwards was standing above,” Felipe Balcacer said.

Felipe Balcacer took hold of his sister’s hand and the two fled from the building, but not before they each heard at least two more gunshots ring out, they testified. Both identified Edwards as the man who pulled the trigger.

Edwards, McMahon said, “decided he was going to be the big man and he was going to take over the situation and that’s exactly what he did. (Balcacer) didn’t ask him to.”

“She confronted Chyna where she did, when she did, but she didn’t know what he was going to do,” McMahon added, pointing to Edwards.

Edwards’ attorneys, Allyson Kacmarski and Mary Deady, rested their case Monday morning without calling a witness.

In her closings, Kacmarski said it was Felipe Balcacer who pulled the trigger, citing DNA found on a red bandanna discovered inside Wandalee Balcacer’s vehicle. Witness Neisha Morris had testified last week the shooter was masked with a red bandanna.

“She never identified Mr. Edwards,” Kacmarski said. “She said the shooter was wearing a red bandanna.”

Ferentino, whose argument Monday rounded out closings, said Felipe Balcacer acted when his sister was in trouble and acted when he was on the witness stand.

“It’s nothing to come in here and lie because the rules and the law mean nothing to them,” Ferentino said. “It’s self-preservation.”

Felipe Balcacer, Ferentino said, brought Edwards to the area to be the enforcer in a growing drug operation involving his sister. He knew Edwards and knew he was capable of pulling the trigger, Ferentino said. The notion “popping” Rivera was an order to punch her was a reach, he said.

“In Northeastern Pennsylvania, in Allentown, in Russia: ‘Pop’ means to shoot,” Ferentino said.

While Ramos-Ramirez and Rivera were struggling to overcome their injuries in June 2015, Wandalee Balcacer was sharing a meal with Edwards, according to a Facebook photo Ferentino presented. “Always my team,” the caption reads.

“Does that look like someone who doesn’t condone what (Edwards) did? Does she look afraid?” Ferentino asked. “They were breaking bread while our victims were broken.”

Check back to timesleader.com for updates.

Tony “Hazard” Edwards, 29, is led into the Luzerne County Courthouse prior to the start of his attempted murder trial Sept. 12. Edwards’ co-defendant, Wandalee Balcacer, testified Friday that she was largely a bystander in the April 4, 2015 shooting inside Interfaith Heights that left two people severely injured. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091316Tony-Edwards-cmyk-13.jpg Tony “Hazard” Edwards, 29, is led into the Luzerne County Courthouse prior to the start of his attempted murder trial Sept. 12. Edwards’ co-defendant, Wandalee Balcacer, testified Friday that she was largely a bystander in the April 4, 2015 shooting inside Interfaith Heights that left two people severely injured. Wandalee Balacer, 26, is brought into the Luzerne County Courthouse Sept. 12 prior to the start of her attempted homicide trial. Prosecutors say Balcacer recruited Tony “Hazard” Edwards from Philadelphia to help her recoup money for drugs stolen by her ex-girlfriend, Sherry “Chyna” Rivera. Rivera and her friend Izhar Ramos-Ramirez were both shot in their heads during a confrontation over the drugs at Interfaith Heights last year. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL091316Wandalee-Balacer1-cmyk-19.jpg Wandalee Balacer, 26, is brought into the Luzerne County Courthouse Sept. 12 prior to the start of her attempted homicide trial. Prosecutors say Balcacer recruited Tony “Hazard” Edwards from Philadelphia to help her recoup money for drugs stolen by her ex-girlfriend, Sherry “Chyna” Rivera. Rivera and her friend Izhar Ramos-Ramirez were both shot in their heads during a confrontation over the drugs at Interfaith Heights last year.

By Joe Dolinsky [email protected]