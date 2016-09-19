Larksville police chief seeks input from residents to help fight growing drug abuse

LARKSVILLE — Police Chief John Edwards is asking residents to join him in a proactive response to drug abuse and overdose within the borough.

Edwards said he responded to two incidents recently in which two people died as a result of an overdose and that he has seen five deaths as a result of overdoses.

He recounts witnessing the tears of parents who have made every effort to “save” their drug-addicted child, realizing that child had been lost to them forever because of addiction.

Edwards said arresting those who use drugs and bring them into the borough is certainly a part of the job for him and his officers, understanding the nature of addiction and providing access to resources is also a part of their job.

“Our job as police is to enforce laws regarding the illegal use, sales and manufacturing of drugs,” he said. “But also that we can provide a service that may help people put an end to their addiction.”

Edwards has scheduled a meeting for Oct. 25 dealing specifically with drug addiction issues and hosted by his department.

“This isn’t going to be perfect,” said Edwards, “none of us are certified addiction specialists.”

He does, however, hope to provide access to resources within the community that deal with addiction and even with the effects of addiction on families.

“I’m asking for input from everyone,” he said. “I want to get connected with as much information as I can.”

Several incidents, Edwards said, have reinforced the need for his department to be aware of the nature of addiction and its effects on family, friends and the community in general.

He remembers one night receiving a phone call that someone had overdosed outside the borough building.

He went outside and didn’t immediately see anyone, but soon a van pulled into the parking lot with a young woman in its back seat.

Edwards said a dose of Naloxone was administered, but the woman continued to struggle to breathe.

“I told an officer to go in and get another dose,” he said “Within seconds of administering that dose, she went from blue to white and started breathing.”

Edwards said the woman returned to the police department the next day to thank him.

“Her family was working toward getting her the help she needed,” he said.

In another instance, he received a call regarding parents who wanted their son arrested for his own protection.

“They had spent all their money for treatment,” he said. “Their son had again stolen something from their home, and it was a crime and a valid arrest.”

Still, Edwards said the drug problem will not be solved by arresting users.

“At this point, I’m inviting input from everyone,” he said. “I want to have a pool of resources available to those who are struggling with addiction.”

Edwards hopes to collaborate with surrounding municipalities, with neighborhood watch groups from Larksville and Plymouth holding joint meetings.

The first of those meetings, he said, will take place Oct. 4 with Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis as guest speaker.

Those joint meetings, he said, will always have a police officer in attendance to give direction, information and support to attendees.

Edwards credits Salavantis in developing such programs as naloxone training and provision to police departments, underscoring addiction as a disease.

He is determined to move forward, not only arresting those who engage in criminal activity within the borough, but also identifying addicts and providing them opportunity for treatment.

“Doing nothing,” he said, “is not an option.”

Edwards http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_edwards_john.jpg Edwards

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]