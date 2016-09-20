September 20th, 2016 - 6:49 am

Sunny skies, fog in the forecast for the Wyoming Valley


Sunny skies are expected to stick around the Wyoming Valley as the week rolls along.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 67 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fog and mist were reported.

Areas of dense fog are possible before 11 a.m. today — otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny. Today’s high will be near 82.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight, with a low around 58.

Widespread dense fog is possible before 9 a.m. Wednesday, but sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day. The high will be near 84.

Mostly clear skies will carry over into Wednesday night, with a low around 55.

Sunny skies are predicted for Thursday, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Thursday night, with a low around 59.

By Travis Kellar

[email protected]

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

