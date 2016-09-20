AAA: Leak in Colonial Pipeline has done little to affect gas prices locally

Gas prices in the southeast have been impacted to due to a leak found in the Colonial Pipeline, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Average gas prices locally, however, has not been impacted as severely.
AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:
• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.34 today, unchanged overnight and unchanged in the last week.
• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.34 today, up a penny overnight and up 2 cents in the last week.
• National gas average at $2.21 today, unchanged overnight, up 3 cents in the last week.
Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s gas price page for a comprehensive look at gas prices in the area!
