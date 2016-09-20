Is there really a clown on the San Souci Parkway? Facebook says so

HANOVER TWP. — A report of a clown on the San Souci Parkway is making its way around social media. Several Facebook posts have been made about a clown standing in the woods near the Hanover Area High School in the Korn Krest section of the township.

The posts mimic similar clown sightings in the Greenvile, S.C. and Winston-Salem, N.C. areas where children have reported seeing a clown attempting to lure children into the woods.

Though a formal police report has not been filed, Hanover Township Police Chief Albert Walker said the department has stepped up patrols around the area since the first social media report Monday evening.

“Our department wasn’t notified, either at the time of the alleged sighting, nor anytime afterwards,” Walker noted. “Our officers were instructed to patrol that area more often, especially during the night time hours over the next several days.”

In the North Carolina incident, officers were called out to an area and a police report was made. Two children told police the clown offered them treats if they would go into the woods. Officers say they found no evidence of a clown in the woods.

About four hours later, a caller who refused to give a name reported seeing a clown about two miles away. Police said they found no evidence of a clown in that incident, either.

South Carolina police have had six reported incidents to date, the first on Aug. 21.

According to a Washington Post report, several people who have filed false claims about clowns have been arrested.

In Georgia, 26-year-old Brandon Jerome Moody and his sister-in-law, 27-year-old Rebecca Moody, were arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful conduct during a 911 call after they made separate false claims to police about clowns.

Walker wants township residents to be conscious, especially if they see something suspicious.

“I think someone in a clown outfit near a wooded area along a roadway in the nighttime hours would qualify as suspicious behavior,” he said.

