Hundreds rally in Harrisburg to heighten awareness of opioid problem

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Aaron Kaufer joined hundreds of Pennsylvanians, several House and Senate colleagues, as well as Gov. Tom Wolf and members of his administration and others at the PA HOPE (Heroin, Opioid, Prevention and Education) Caucus’s “Day of Hope” rally Tuesday at the state Capitol.

The mission of the caucus, which was co-founded and is co-chaired by Kaufer, R-Kingston, is to ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to high-quality prevention of and treatment for drug and alcohol addiction.

The rally was held to broaden awareness of “the disease of addiction, so we are able to turn words into actions at the state level,” Kaufer said in a news release, adding that 10 Pennsylvanians are lost to drug overdoses each day.

This summer, the caucus, in conjunction with House policy committees, hosted hearings across the state at which members heard from law enforcement, medical, health care and treatment center personnel. In response, Kaufer is sponsoring 10 bills related to the opioid/heroin abuse epidemic.

“This crisis is only going to continue to get worse if left unaddressed. As a co-chairman of the PA HOPE Caucus, I am determined to establish solutions at the state level; the people of Pennsylvania need them desperately,” Kaufer said.

Kaufer http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Kaufer_Aaron_mug_WEB.jpg Kaufer State Rep. Aaron Kaufer speaks Monday at the PA HOPE Caucus’ ‘DAy of Hope’ rally in the state Capitol in Harrisburg. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_kaufer-at-rally.jpg State Rep. Aaron Kaufer speaks Monday at the PA HOPE Caucus’ ‘DAy of Hope’ rally in the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Photo from facebook.com/RepKaufer

By Times Leader Staff [email protected]