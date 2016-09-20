Larksville police: Man armed with sword holds wife, daughter captive

LARKSVILLE — Police say they disarmed a man with a sword who was holding family members captive earlier this month.

Borough police were dispatched at 4:39 p.m. Sept. 5 to investigate a report of a male-vs.-female physical domestic dispute at a residence on Wilson Street.

Larksvile officer Craig Cebrick requested assistance from Edwardsville police.

Upon their arrival, Cebrick and officer Mike Lehman, of the Edwardsville Police Department, made contact with a friend of the family who told them the husband was holding his wife and adult daughter upstairs, and refused to let them leave. The male was armed with a sword and was well-known to police for past domestic incidents, police said.

Lehman was able to disarm the male without incident while Officer Cebrick covered him and spoke with the victims. The male, identified in court papers as 70-year-old Daniel P. Mills, was then taken into custody.

Both women were provided with information about obtaining a Protection From Abuse order from the court, along with information from the Domestic Violence Service Center, police said.

The male was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, where he was incarcerated under an involuntary mental committal. He was also charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He currently is being held for his mental issues and will face the criminal charges as well, police said on Monday.

Larksville police extended thanks to Edwardsville police for the assistance.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Larksville-Police.jpg

By Steve Mocarsky [email protected]