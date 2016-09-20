Social justice activist to speak at Misercordia on work with Mother Teresa

DALLAS TWP. — Peacemaker and social justice activist Shane Claiborne will discuss his work with Mother Teresa and journeys that have taken him to some of the most troubled regions of the world during a talk at Misericordia University on Sept. 30.

The lecture, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Dudrick and Muth Rooms 216 and 217 of Insalaco Hall, is part of the Barbara Sabol Memorial Lecture Series, co-sponsored by Campus Ministry at Misericordia University and the Interfaith Resource Center for Peace and Justice, Wilkes-Barre.

Claiborne is the author of “The Irresistible Revolution” and the “Another World Is Possible” series.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

By Times Leader Staff [email protected]