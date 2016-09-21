Tom Wall named police chief in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE — A retired Pennsylvania State Trooper has been hired as the city’s top cop.

Tom Wall, of Nanticoke, was sworn in as police chief by Mayor Richard Wiatrowski Wednesday at the council work session. His appointment comes after the death of William Shultz, who battled cancer for almost two years, earlier this year.

Wall’s wife, Donna, is the interim city manager, following the January resignation of Andy Gegaris.

Check back with timesleader.com for updates to this story.

Tom Wall is sworn in as Nanticoke’s police chief by Mayor Richard Wiatrowski Wednesday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_10477.jpeg Tom Wall is sworn in as Nanticoke’s police chief by Mayor Richard Wiatrowski Wednesday. Melanie Mizenko | Times Leader

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]