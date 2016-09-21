Feet to the Fire: Clowning around has to stop

HANOVER TWP. — Clowns supposedly have been seen in the area at odd times and strange places — or some people say.

The sighting of clowns is not surprising to many who have lived in this area for decades.

Attend a council meeting or a school board meeting and you’ll see plenty of clowns on both sides of the table. That’s a circus of a different nature.

Before anybody gets their red rubber noses out of joint, let me say that if, indeed, “clowns” are lurking on street corners or near wooded areas close to schools, law enforcement better find him/her and find out what the heck is going on.

The clowns we’re reading and hearing about today are more than disturbing. According to news reports, “clowns” have been sighted in Hanover Township and Edwardsville Borough. On Wednesday, a call came across the police scanner that “a clown with a knife” was seen behind the Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre. The report could not be confirmed.

A Facebook posting indicated there was a clown in a cemetery by Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville, trying to lure children to talk to him. The post says parents chased the clown away, saying “lucky we didn’t catch him.”

In Hanover Township, a Facebook account claims a clown stood along San Souci Highway near Hanover Area High School, waving to passersby. Someone reportedly tried to talk to the clown, but the clown allegedly ran into the woods behind the high school.

On the surface, without any substantiation, this is a matter of deep concern. And, as Police Chief Al Walker, of Hanover Township, said, it will require additional patrols in the area where the clown was reportedly seen.

That will take time away from his officers’ other patrols, Walker said. But it must be done. At least until it’s determined if this clown sighting stuff is real or not.

The clowns reported to have been seen are probably not the kinds of clowns likely found at a child’s birthday party. These clowns seem, at least from the reports seen on Facebook, to be criminal in nature.

Hence the concern of cops like Chief Walker.

Dr. Michael Church, a local psychologist and professor, tried to explain the reasons why some people might dress like a clown. The reasons range from seeking attention to questionable behavior.

Church talked about “deindividuation,” defined as “immersion in a group to the point that one loses a sense of self-awareness and feels lessened responsibility for one’s actions.”

That’s scary. Church says people who have this “deindividuation” tend to feel anonymous because they don’t stand out in society. The theory is they will seek places where they can act up. This can be innocent, harmless fun or it could lead to criminal activity.

“The theory is that they will seek out places where they can go and feel much more comfortable because people don’t know who they are,” Church said. “They wouldn’t feel self-conscious or guilty.”

Church said people, especially law enforcement, have to assume the sightings are valid.

“However, when one person sees a UFO or Bigfoot, lots of people see them,” he said.

Pat Ward, a local magician/clown who entertains at parties for people of all ages, said he thinks this clown-sighting thing has been blown out of proportion.

“I really don’t think very much has actually happened,” he said. “I’m not really concerned at this point.”

But Ward said the clown sightings have blown up all over social media, especially Facebook. He has seen comments by people who said they will “empty the clips” in their guns if a strange clown approaches their kids.

“That’s pretty scary,” he said. “Especially if you’re on your way to a kid’s birthday party and somebody shoots you. Most people are laughing this all off, but others seem to be traumatized.”

Let’s hope law enforcement gets to the bottom of it.

Whether it be people goofing off or actual ill-intentioned crazies, this clowning around has got to stop.

Bill O’Boyle http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Oboyle_Bill-2-1-6.jpg Bill O’Boyle http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_clownfinal-1.jpg Photo illustration

Bill O’Boyle Feet to the Fire