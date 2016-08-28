Lottery Numbers for Sunday, Aug. 28

Midday Drawing
Pick 2: 2-9
Pick 3: 0-9-5
Pick 4: 7-5-8-0
Pick 5: 7-0-6-7-4
Treasure Hunt: 01-03-06-09-22
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 2-0
Pick 3: 6-5-8
Pick 4: 6-8-0-0
Pick 5: 3-8-9-0-0
Cash 5: 03-18-20-27-28
Powerball Drawing
04-32-48-49-63
Power Ball: 20
No player matched all five numbers in Sunday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Monday’s jackpot will be $325,000.
Lottery officials reported 65 players matched four numbers, winning $174 each; 2,146 players matched three numbers, winning $8.50 each; 23,471 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.