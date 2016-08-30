Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 30

Midday Drawing:
Pick 2: 8-1
Pick 3: 3-0-6
Pick 4: 8-2-7-3
Pick 5: 3-4-0-1-1
Treasure Hunt: 04-07-14-23-29
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 0-5
Pick 3: 9-5-7
Pick 4: 0-1-5-5
Pick 5: 9-1-1-3-7
Cash 5: 09-15-24-25-33
Mega Millions
28-32-41-51-71
Mega Ball
11
No player matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Wednesday’s jackpot will be $600,000.
Lottery officials reported 76 players matched four numbers, winning $283 each; 3,343 players matched three numbers, winning $10.50 each; 40,484 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.