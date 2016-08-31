Lottery Numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Midday Drawing:

Pick 2: 2-3

Pick 3: 0-9-5

Pick 4: 9-3-5-1

Pick 5: 2-8-4-0-9

Treasure Hunt: 01-06-13-20-24

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 6-0

Pick 3: 5-5-1

Pick 4: 8-5-1-1

Pick 5: 2-4-5-2-5

Cash 5: 07-12-21-23-38

Powerball

05-10-24-56-61

Power Ball

12

One player matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $600,000 each; Thursday’s jackpot will be $125,000.

Lottery officials reported 109players matched four numbers, winning $240 each; 4,491 players matched three numbers, winning $9.50 each; 52,502 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.