Lottery Numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Midday Drawing:
Pick 2: 2-3
Pick 3: 0-9-5
Pick 4: 9-3-5-1
Pick 5: 2-8-4-0-9
Treasure Hunt: 01-06-13-20-24
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 6-0
Pick 3: 5-5-1
Pick 4: 8-5-1-1
Pick 5: 2-4-5-2-5
Cash 5: 07-12-21-23-38
Powerball
05-10-24-56-61
Power Ball
12
One player matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $600,000 each; Thursday’s jackpot will be $125,000.
Lottery officials reported 109players matched four numbers, winning $240 each; 4,491 players matched three numbers, winning $9.50 each; 52,502 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.