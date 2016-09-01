Lottery Numbers for Thursday, Sept. 1

Midday Drawing:
Pick 2: 9-8
Pick 3: 6-4-4
Pick 4: 2-8-9-4
Pick 5: 9-5-2-9-3
Treasure Hunt: 09-18-27-29-30
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 2-1
Pick 3: 7-7-4
Pick 4: 4-8-3-1
Pick 5: 6-6-4-1-4
Cash 5: 03-16-21-22-42
Match 6: 03-05-23-28-35-38
Cash4Life
17-45-46-51-53
Cash Ball
02
No player matched all five numbers in Thursday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Friday’s jackpot will be $225,000.
Lottery officials reported 36 players matched four numbers, winning $313 each; 1,491 players matched three numbers, winning $12.50 each; 19,473 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.
No player matched all six numbers in Thursday’s “Match 6” jackpot drawing; Monday’s jackpot will be worth $2,000,000.
Lottery officials reported 17 players matched five numbers, winning $1,000 each; 1,209 players matched four numbers, winning $20 each; 20,993 players matched three numbers, winning $2 each.