Lottery Numbers for Sunday, Sept. 4

Midday Drawing:
Pick 2: 1-1
Pick 3: 9-8-1
Pick 4: 7-2-5-5
Pick 5: 6-7-6-7-5
Treasure Hunt: 06-13-14-18-30
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 3-9
Pick 3: 0-5-9
Pick 4: 3-1-4-5
Pick 5: 3-8-2-5-6
Cash 5: 06-09-11-14-37
Powerball
07-39-50-59-67
Power Ball
25
No players matched all five numbers in Sunday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Monday’s jackpot will be $600,000.
Lottery officials reported 82 players matched four numbers, winning $228.50 each; 3,079 players matched three numbers, winning $10 each; 36,967 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.