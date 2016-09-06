Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Midday Drawing:

Pick 2: 5-0

Pick 3: 5-0-1

Pick 4: 4-5-9-0

Pick 5: 1-1-6-2-0

Treasure Hunt: 07-13-14-17-30

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 9-7

Pick 3: 9-0-9

Pick 4: 8-6-9-7

Pick 5: 1-7-3-8-0

Cash 5: 03-19-26-27-29

Mega Millions

25-37-58-69-75

Mega Ball

8

No player matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Wednesday’s jackpot will be $225,000.

Lottery officials reported 75 players matched four numbers, winning $140 each; 2,150 players matched three numbers, winning $8 each; 22,364 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.