Lottery Numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 7

Midday Drawing
Pick 2: 7-0
Pick 3: 4-6-4
Pick 4: 3-1-8-9
Pick 5: 8-8-0-0-3
Treasure Hunt: 09-11-13-22-28
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 4-9
Pick 3: 9-1-5
Pick 4: 1-8-8-2
Pick 5: 8-1-3-9-5
Cash 5: 07-21-25-29-36
Powerball
22-23-39-33-55
Power Ball
21
No players matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Thursday’s jackpot will be $325,000.
Lottery officials reported 48 players matched four numbers, winning $272.50 each; 2,059 players matched three numbers, winning $10.50 each; 24,735 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.