Lottery Numbers for Sunday, Sept. 11

Midday Drawing

Pick 2: 0-5

Pick 3: 5-1-5

Pick 4: 3-2-8-4

Pick 5: 8-5-7-9-8

Treasure Hunt: 02-05-16-23-25

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 1-9

Pick 3: 4-3-6 Pick 4: 3-8-2-5

Pick 5: 4-4-3-5-2

Cash 5: 02-05-11-23-28

Powerball Drawing

03-17-49-55-68

Power Ball: 08

One player matched all five numbers in Sunday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $125,500; Monday’s jackpot will be $125,000.

Lottery officials reported 92 players matched four numbers, winning $101 each; 2,402 players matched three numbers, winning $6.50 each; 22,479 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.