Lottery Numbers for Sunday, Sept. 11

Midday Drawing
Pick 2: 0-5
Pick 3: 5-1-5
Pick 4: 3-2-8-4
Pick 5: 8-5-7-9-8
Treasure Hunt: 02-05-16-23-25
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 1-9
Pick 3: 4-3-6 Pick 4: 3-8-2-5
Pick 5: 4-4-3-5-2
Cash 5: 02-05-11-23-28
Powerball Drawing
03-17-49-55-68
Power Ball: 08
One player matched all five numbers in Sunday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $125,500; Monday’s jackpot will be $125,000.
Lottery officials reported 92 players matched four numbers, winning $101 each; 2,402 players matched three numbers, winning $6.50 each; 22,479 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.