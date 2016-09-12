Lottery Numbers for Monday, Sept. 12

Midday Drawing

Pick 2: 2-3

Pick 3: 8-8-1

Pick 4: 6-6-9-0

Pick 5: 5-1-4-4-4

Treasure Hunt: 07-15-16-22-24

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 4-5

Pick 3: 9-4-1

Pick 4: 2-6-6-9

Pick 5: 1-3-6-1-2

Cash 5: 06-07-09-30-34

Match 6: 12-13-14-29-45-48

Cash4Life Drawing

01-32-39-55-58

Cash Ball: 02

One player matched all five numbers in Monday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $125,000; Tuesday’s jackpot will be $125,000.

Lottery officials reported 53 players matched four numbers, winning $191 each; 1,690 players matched three numbers, winning $10 each; 20,614 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.

No player matched all six numbers in Monday’s “Match 6” jackpot drawing; Thursday’s jackpot will be worth $2,500,000.

Lottery officials reported 27 players matched five numbers, winning $1,000 each; 1,283 players matched four numbers, winning $20 each; 23,527 players matched three numbers, winning $2 each.