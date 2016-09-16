Lottery Numbers for Friday, Sept. 16

Midday Drawing
Pick 2: 0-5
Pick 3: 9-8-2
Pick 4: 8-2-9-2
Pick 5: 1-2-5-7-3
Wild: 8
Treasure Hunt: 10-14-15-18-26
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 2-2
Pick 3: 3-2-0
Pick 4: 3-8-0-9
Pick 5: 1-6-3-8-3
Wild: 6
Cash 5: 06-09-10-12-20
Mega Millions Drawing
13-21-28-34-40
Mega Ball: 15
No player matched all five numbers in Friday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Saturday’s jackpot will be $600,000.
Lottery officials reported 152 players matched four numbers, winning $139 each; 4,748 players matched three numbers, winning $7.50 each; 46,164 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.