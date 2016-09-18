Lottery Numbers for Sunday, Sept. 18

Midday Drawing
Pick 2: 3-8
Pick 3: 8-4-5
Pick 4: 7-8-5-8
Pick 5: 1-4-5-3-0
Wild: 3
Treasure Hunt: 06-16-18-23-27
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 4-1
Pick 3: 4-1-4
Pick 4: 7-3-0-3
Pick 5: 5-5-4-2-1
Wild: 3
Cash 5: 05-07-11-19-33
Powerball Drawing
09-19-51-55-62
Power Ball: 14
Two players matched all five numbers in Sunday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $400,000 each; Monday’s jackpot will be $125,000.
Lottery officials reported 206 players matched four numbers, winning $126 each; 5,907 players matched three numbers, winning $7 each; 57,109 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.