Lottery Numbers for Sunday, Sept. 18

Midday Drawing

Pick 2: 3-8

Pick 3: 8-4-5

Pick 4: 7-8-5-8

Pick 5: 1-4-5-3-0

Wild: 3

Treasure Hunt: 06-16-18-23-27

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 4-1

Pick 3: 4-1-4

Pick 4: 7-3-0-3

Pick 5: 5-5-4-2-1

Wild: 3

Cash 5: 05-07-11-19-33

Powerball Drawing

09-19-51-55-62

Power Ball: 14

Two players matched all five numbers in Sunday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $400,000 each; Monday’s jackpot will be $125,000.

Lottery officials reported 206 players matched four numbers, winning $126 each; 5,907 players matched three numbers, winning $7 each; 57,109 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.