Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Midday Drawing:

Pick 2: 3-4

Pick 3: 0-6-3

Pick 4: 8-1-9-9

Pick 5: 5-0-1-0-0

Wild: 8

Treasure Hunt:

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 4-2

Pick 3: 0-1-5

Pick 4: 8-5-8-3

Pick 5: 7-2-6-3-3

Wild: 9

Cash 5: 02-04-05-07-19

Mega Millions

02-22-34-62-72

Mega Ball

02

One player matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $125,000; Wednesday’s jackpot will be $125,000.

Lottery officials reported 126 players matched four numbers, winning $75 each; 3,053 players matched three numbers, winning $5 each; 25,160 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.