Lottery Numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Midday Drawing:
Pick 2: 3-4
Pick 3: 0-6-3
Pick 4: 8-1-9-9
Pick 5: 5-0-1-0-0
Wild: 8
Treasure Hunt:
Evening Drawing
Pick 2: 4-2
Pick 3: 0-1-5
Pick 4: 8-5-8-3
Pick 5: 7-2-6-3-3
Wild: 9
Cash 5: 02-04-05-07-19
Mega Millions
02-22-34-62-72
Mega Ball
02
One player matched all five numbers in Tuesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing, winning $125,000; Wednesday’s jackpot will be $125,000.
Lottery officials reported 126 players matched four numbers, winning $75 each; 3,053 players matched three numbers, winning $5 each; 25,160 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.