Lottery Numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 21

Midday Drawing:

Pick 2: 3-9

Pick 3: 8-6-4

Pick 4: 4-1-4-6

Pick 5: 8-9-2-1-3

Wild: 0

Treasure Hunt: 11-14-25-28-30

Evening Drawing

Pick 2: 9-2

Pick 3: 2-2-8

Pick 4: 3-8-2-5

Pick 5: 6-2-0-3-0

Wild: 8

Cash 5: 10-15-26-31-43

Powerball

01-28-63-67-69

Power Ball

17

No player matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s “Cash 5” jackpot drawing; Thursday’s jackpot will be $225,000.

Lottery officials reported 37 players matched four numbers, winning $286 each; 1,320 players matched three numbers, winning $13.50 each; 17,492 players matched two numbers, winning $1 each.