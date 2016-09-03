U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright: Hillary Clinton’s economic plan can invigorate Northeastern Pennsylvania

Editor’s Note: The Times Leader asked a handful of politically active area residents to write opinion columns in support of their preferred presidential candidate. The columns will be printed on Sundays leading up to Election Day.

_

This campaign for the presidency seems as if it has gone on forever, and by now most people are finding it tiresome. We feel like we already have heard everything there is to hear about this race. But allow me to speak of this race as if no one has said anything about it, and you are sitting down to consider it for the very first time.

What are the most pressing issues facing our nation, our region, and our families, and which candidate has laid out the best thought-out, sensible approach to those issues?

Here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the most pressing issue – the issue I care most about – is jobs. Even though our unemployment has been cut in half since the great recession of 2008, there are not enough jobs available that are the kind of high-paying, family-sustaining positions that our area needs. Even though productivity has risen by every measure, worker wages have stagnated.

As a result, people feel as if they are working harder than ever without making any progress. How are you supposed to handle an increase in property taxes when you didn’t get a raise? How are you suddenly supposed to pay for expensive medications for your family when your savings are down to nothing? What hope do your children have of improving themselves without creating a mountain of student loan debt?

And when our children and grandchildren do well in school, they have to move away to find high-paying work. It’s the kind of situation that can make people feel powerless and understandably frustrated. You want to be part of a bold plan of action, and clearly that is needed.

To improve the quality and security of the job market in our area, one thing we can do is cast a vote for the best plan to benefit our local economy.

On this critical issue, Hillary Clinton wants to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into rebuilding roads, bridges, railways, and water and sewer systems, upgrading dams and levies, updating the electricity grid, connecting all Americans to the Internet, and smoothing the way to the production of American-made, sustainable energy.

And she wants to put particular emphasis on the former coal regions. That includes us. She wants to target areas like ours for special attention when investing federal money.

It is the biggest, most ambitious plan to grow the U.S. economy since World War II. It’s a plan for real, transformative change – the kind of change that will help you, your family, and our area specifically.

Donald Trump came to our area on July 27, and he, too, offered economic assurances. He said, “hang in there, because we’re going to put you back to work.” But then he revealed his specific plan for Northeastern Pennsylvania jobs, which is to reopen our coal mines, and put us back to work mining coal. And that was about it.

When Mr. Trump campaigns like that, it tells us a couple of things. First, and most important, it shows that we cannot count on his economic management. Second, it reveals he hasn’t spent much care and time trying to understand our area.

Such a lack of focus on something as vital as the task of creating quality jobs for others is consistent with someone who has a history of relying on layoffs and bankruptcy for business success, defrauding eager students for self-profit, hiding tax returns for political cover, and flip-flopping whenever the wind shifts.

It’s no wonder that a study by independent research group Moody’s Analytics projects that Trump’s announced economic policies would mean 3.5 million lost American jobs. The same group forecast, in a study headed by a former economic adviser to U.S. Sen. John McCain, a 10.4 million jobs increase under a Clinton presidency.

If what really matters most to you is jobs, then the candidate most likely to help you, your family, and our area, is Hillary Clinton.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CartwrightColorMug.jpg

Matt Cartwright Guest columnist