Beth A. Gilbert: A Clinton presidency would prove better for Northeastern Pennsylvania’s residents

While I am a firm believer that everyone is entitled to vote for whomever they see as the best fit for any elected office, I can’t help but feel that there are so many voters in Northeastern Pennsylvania who are not looking out for their best interests.

We need a candidate who understands the needs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, our nation as a whole, and our nation’s veterans.

It is well known that Hillary Clinton spent much of her childhood in Scranton. Her father had strong ties here, and her brothers still vacation in the area.

When I attended Clinton’s campaign rally at Dunmore High School in April, I was struck by a particular point she made in her appeal to this region’s voters. She mentioned the importance of a rail system in Northeastern Pennsylvania that would provide a route to major cities surrounding us. While Congressman Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, has played a critical role in advocating for this rail system, there is something to be said about a presidential candidate explicitly outlining a specific idea that would directly benefit the people and economy of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

I have seen numerous signs pop up around my neighborhood in support of Donald Trump. It is no secret that we live in a socioeconomically depressed area. The majority of Wilkes-Barre is made up of middle-class workers and poverty-stricken families. It boggles my mind when I see these same people supporting Trump.

He does not care about you or me; he cares about the 1 percent. Trump does not care about the middle class, and the economic “plan” that he released supports that.

We have a presidential candidate who insults nearly every member of his potential constituency. I, for one, do not want my children to grow up in a country run by a president who promotes sexism, bigotry and racism.

I want a president with a concrete plan to create jobs, help the middle class, make college more affordable, guarantee paid family leave, and ensure equal pay for women in the workforce. I want a president who ends war and violence, not one who can be triggered to begin war by a comment made on social media.

We have never had a more qualified person seek the presidency. Hillary Clinton has spent four decades serving her country as first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state.

Contrary to the rhetoric that you might hear, Clinton has fought hard for those who have served our country. She fought after 9/11 to ensure that first responders and second responders got the necessary health care they needed, while helping to secure $20 billion to help rebuild New York City after the horrific attacks. Clinton worked to expand health care for members of the National Guard and reservists. She also helped to expand the Family Medical Leave Act to families of those wounded in combat so that they could help care for their wounded loved ones. On this 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it is important to remember that Hillary Clinton always has been there.

Clinton understands the importance of diplomacy. She knows that there is so much more to foreign relations than building a wall.

As secretary of state, she visited 112 countries while working to restore our nation’s reputation. She logged nearly 1 million miles in the air during her travels. Clinton laid the groundwork for the Iran nuclear deal. Her main goal as secretary of state was to renew the United States’ relationships with Asian nations. Meanwhile, Trump has spent an election cycle single-handedly destroying our nation’s reputation.

I humbly ask you to consider the candidate who has been fighting for middle-class families for 40 years, and who has never forgotten from where she came. Hillary Clinton is not only qualified for the presidency, she is an exemplary example of everything the president of the United States should be.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_GilbertTonedColor.jpg

Beth A. Gilbert Guest columnist