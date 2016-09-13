Michael A. MacDowell: Raise workers’ wages by first shaving corporate tax rate

Concerns about stagnant wage growth are driving much of today’s political discussion.

However, few of the many comments made about wages have focused on productivity – the goods and services produced each hour by Americans. American productivity is declining. It fell by 0.4 percent last quarter. If this trend continues, productivity for the year will be a meager 1.3 percent, a rate that is only half of the average increase experienced between 2000 and 2007.

As productivity is one of the major components in establishing wages, prices and overall economic well-being in the United States, its poor showing should be of deep concern to all Americans. Over time lackluster productivity growth lowers American living standards by restricting the economy’s ability to grow, to add workers and to increase salaries. Slow productivity growth is the key reason why wages in the United States have stagnated the past several years.

The last major growth spurt in American productivity occurred during the technology boom of the mid- to late-1990s. Then, investments in new technologies increased the quality and the quantity of goods and services produced by American workers. Today the question is how to stimulate these kinds of investments. Tax incentives and more rapid depreciation schedules for new plants and equipment are some of the best ways to accomplish this goal.

While economists sometimes disagree on the way to stimulate investments, most agree there are certain policies that clearly retard investments. Chief among these are arbitrary requirements that significantly increase wages above productivity growth, which leaves less revenue for investments. A company making decisions about spending looks at both the costs of new equipment and technologies as well as its labor costs. If wages are increasing, because of higher minimum-wage laws, rather than increased productivity, then there will be less money to invest in productive new technologies, plants and equipment.

On the other hand, if a company chooses to make an investment that will raise worker productivity, the increased profits generated from that investment mostly will go to wage earners in the form of increased salaries. Putting the cart before the horse, by forcing inordinate nationwide wage increases, often leads to less investment and less employment.

This is a prime reason why most economists are opposed to significant increases in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. They also oppose arbitrary mandates that force companies to give non-hourly workers much higher salaries. This is certainly the case with the U.S. Department of Labor’s recent ruling that requires a minimum salary of $47,000 for all non-hourly employees.

With interest rates low, this should be the ideal time for companies to borrow money and/or use retained earnings to make investments in technology, training and equipment that make workers more productive. This would raise wages. Yet today, the unintended consequences of minimum wage laws, coupled with America’s 35 percent corporate tax rate – the highest in the developed world – give little incentive for businesses to invest in themselves and their employees.

Various studies, including one in 2007 by the Federal Reserve, demonstrate this point. It showed that a 10 percent increase in corporate taxes reduced wages by 7 percent. Other studies have found a more draconian effect from increased corporate taxes.

Here is an idea. The next administration should lower corporate tax rates but require that a significant portion of the increased corporate revenue from lower taxes be passed on to employees in the form of increased wages.

The devil will be in the details. For instance, how can we be assured that the new revenue finds its way mostly to more productive workers rather than only to shareholders and managers? Yet such a strategy has great merit.

It would certainly help increase salaries, and would do so without too much government interference – which often diminishes productivity and lowers wages.

Michael A. MacDowell Guest columnist